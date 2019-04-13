US sanctions Venezuela's oil sector again

Even though has borne damages amounting to USD 100 billion from previous US sanctions, the on Friday imposed a fresh set of sanctions against Venezuela's again, further crippling the humanitarian crisis in the Latin American country.

The new sanctions, imposed by the US Treasury Department, target four companies from and Nine ships belonging to the firms have also been sanctioned, according to Sputnik.

The United Nations, meanwhile, outlined that US sanctions have aggravated the economic situation in Venezuela, with UN Special Rapporteur Idriss Jazairy bringing attention to the humanitarian crisis in the South American nation.

is currently facing a political and economic crisis, which is worsened by hyperinflation, blackouts, and an acute shortage of water and medicines.

proclaimed himself as the of in January, as protests calling for Nicolas Maduro's ouster shook the Latin American nation. The US immediately supported Guaido, asking other nations to back the

Several called for Maduro to step down or hold fresh elections, as they largely view the elections which brought the 56-year-old to power as rigged.

The continues to hold on to his post and enjoys the Venezuelan military's support.

like US, UK, France, Japan, on the other hand, recognise Guaido as the However, China, Russia, and other have slammed international interference in Venezuela's internal affairs, throwing their weight behind Maduro.

