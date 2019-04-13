USA: Man tries to set himself on fire outside White House

The police apprehended a man who tried to set himself on fire outside the here on Friday.

He lit his outer jacket on fire outside the North Fence Line, according to the

"A male subject operating an electronic wheelchair-type scooter lit his outer jacket on fire while sitting along Pennsylvania Ave. outside the North Fence Line. Uniformed Division Officers immediately responded, extinguished the fire and rendered first aid," the agency tweeted.

The unidentified man has since been transported to a local hospital with "non-life threatening injuries." The intent behind the act is not known yet.

On the other hand, the bomb squad is investigating a suspicious package in the area, according to It is not known if the two incidents are linked.

