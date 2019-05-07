Triple honours for Jio at the Golden Globe Tigers Award 2019

Jio, the digital services brand conceived with a mission to connect everyone and everything, has won three top awards at the prestigious Tigers Award.

and two of its pioneering initiatives have been recognised for bringing unique and meaningful benefits of digital life to Indians.

Reliance Infocomm was conferred the Market Leadership Award for connecting over 300 million Indians on the world's largest is a world-class all-IP data strong future with the latest

It is the world's largest and is India's largest service provider.

Reliance Jio has been at the forefront of technology and innovation bringing transformational changes to the Indian digital services space and propelling into global leadership in the digital economy.

went to Jio Cricket Play Along (JCPA) which brought people together to celebrate the most loved sport in the country by turning spectators into participants, getting closer to Cricket, their favourite teams and players.

Users can engage with Jio Cricket Play Along on their mobile screens while matches are broadcast live on television. The concept is based on the fundamental principle of interactivity to ensure that viewers could not only watch their favourite cricket contest but could also be a part of the same by predicting the outcome of the live match in real-time. The game is available to both Jio and Non-Jio subscribers.

JioPhone, ka Smartphone, known for accelerating India's digital transformation was recognised for the Best Mobile Strategy. JioPhone was launched with the objective of empowering every Indian with the power of digital services, especially those, who could not afford a

JioPhone, with its unique proposition has enabled millions of feature phone users in India to migrate to Jio Digital Life and enjoy the benefits of data. Standing true to its promise, JioPhone has offered disproportionate value to users through an enriched digital life ecosystem.

Jio bagged the honours in these three categories ahead of several other entries from leading global brands this year. Tigers Awards 2019 were presented to the winners at a special evening organised at in

Tigers Awards aims to recognise 'TIGERS' in marketing, branding CSR and social innovation, education and academic across leadership levels among individuals and organisations. Tigers awards is multifunctional, multidiscipline across segments and industry focused.

.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)