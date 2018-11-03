Tripura, Manipur govt pay tribute to police forces

In order to commemorate the police forces for their commendable services, the and government observed the 127th Raising Day Parade and Police Commemoration Day respectively.

The Raising Day Parade event was attended by of N. Biren Singh, the Council of Ministers, MLAs and top brass police officials.

Marking the day, a parade was held at the parade ground of first Rifles Battalion in Imphal that saw the participation by officials of different ranks of the In total, 17 contingents including women police personnel participated in the march past.

During the function, Singh inspected the march past parade and distributed commendation certificates to various police officers for their outstanding contributions in different fields.

While accolading the police forces, Singh said, "The first thing individuals, dignitaries and tourist and other observe when they visit Manipur is the dress and uniform worn by the personnel and also attitude and discipline. The government is proud of the achievements the for being a people friendly force."

In a similar kind of event, the government celebrated the contribution and sacrifice made by police forces on the Police Commemoration Day.

Alike Manipur, a Smriti Parade was organised at Column in the police line in Tripura's capital Agartala, during which names of 414 personnel, martyred from all Police and CAPF (Central Armed Police Forces) all over the country were read over.

After that, along with the DGP A. K. Shukla, and other senior officials paid homage to all the martyrs by a of honour.

"During this special day, I pay my heartfelt tribute to the martyrs and their families. I believe in every border of the state of the country we have our soldiers who are always vigilant to protect the nation's integrity. On the behalf of the Government I bow down for all the soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the nation," said Deb at the event.

