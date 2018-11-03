Over 3400 unmanned level crossings removed since April

The Indian Railways has eradicated as over 3,400 Unmanned Level Crossings (UMLC) on broad gauge routes in the past seven months.

As of April 1, there were up to 3479 UMLCs on broad gauge routes, of which 3402 have been eliminated. The remaining 77 are slated to be removed by December 2018.

The efforts have led to 12 Zonal Railways to now be free of UMLCs, including Central, Eastern, East Central, East Coast, North Eastern, North East Frontier, Southern, South Central, South Eastern, South East Central and West Central Railway.

Most of the UMLCs have been eliminated either with the construction of subways or by manning.

All UMLCs on corridors with speeds more than 130 and on sub-urban routes have been eliminated.

With the elimination of UMLCs on a war footing, accidents have reduced from 65 in 2009-10 to 3 in 2018-19.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)