Trishuli village has no electricity 71 years after India's Independence

The villagers of Trishuli in district complained of being forced to live in darkness for the last seven decades despite the availability of poles in the region.

There are around 100 houses in Trishuli village. Locals have written to the demanding supply.

"Since the time I was born I have not seen in this village. Leaders come here at the time of elections. They are not willing to do anything for the development here," said a 70-year-old local.

Narrating her ordeal Sukbi, a local told ANI, "Without electricity, at night they feel threatened by the scorpions, snakes and other insects."

Children in the village are forced to study in the light of lanterns. "Kids are forced to study in the light of lanterns. For that also, they face the issue as there is not enough supply of kerosene in the region. They then burn woods for the light," told ANI.

Earlier, locals in a village in district had complained of acute water shortage in the region. People here are forced to use water from a pond which is also the source of water for animals in the region, and thereby prone to contamination.

