Two senior citizens found dead in Delhi home

Bodies of two senior citizens were recovered from their house in Bharat Nagar area of the national capital on Wednesday, the police said.

During the investigation, the police found that the deceased were siblings.

The police is suspecting that the cause of death could be heart attack.

However, the actual cause of death will be ascertained after the postmortem.

First Published: Thu, June 13 2019. 10:34 IST

