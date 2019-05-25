PM Modi greeted by British, German counterparts on electoral win

-
Amidst high-octane developments on her home-front, UK Prime Minister Theresa May on Saturday called up Prime Minister Narendra Modi to congratulate him on his sweeping electoral win at the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.
This comes after the British leader announced her intent to step down from her post as the Tory leader on June 7 after her latest Brexit deal was ridiculed across political lines. Before this, her previously negotiated Withdrawal Agreement with the European Union (EU) was rejected thrice by the British Parliament.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel also made a congratulatory call to Modi on Saturday. The Prime Minister had met Merkel during a stopover in Berlin in April last year. Apart from this, all three leaders had attended the G-20 summit in Argentina towards the end of 2018.
Wishes have been pouring in for Modi ever since it became clear that the party along with its allies had secured a thumping majority in the general elections.
Scores of world leaders, right from Japan in the East to the United States in the West, have wished Prime Minister Modi on being re-elected for a second term.
BJP secured 303 seats, which is 22 more than it got in the 2014 elections. Along with its allies, the NDA took its tally up to 352 in the 17th Lok Sabha.
