5.1 magnitude earthquake jolts Japan ahead of Trump's visit

An earthquake measuring 5.1 on the Scale rattled eastern Japanese Prefecture of on Saturday.

According to the Meteorological Agency (JMA), the quake occurred at 3:20 pm (local time) and occurred at a depth of 40 km.

The JMA said that no tsunami warning was issued. There were no immediate reports of damage to property or casualties as a result of the quake, reported.

Notably, the quake occurred shortly before the arrival of and his wife in Tokyo, reports

is prone to frequent earthquakes as it lies in the 'Ring of Fire', an area in the basin of the Pacific Ocean, which is vulnerable to frequent earthquakes and volcanic eruptions.

In 2011, was hit by a 9.0 magnitude earthquake triggering powerful tsunami waves that caused rampant damage to properties, affecting operations massively in industries and leading to heavy casualties.

It was the most powerful earthquake ever recorded in the history of the country. Over 15,000 people had lost their lives, while thousands of others were either injured or reported missing.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)