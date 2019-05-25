US: 10 injured in shooting incident outside bar in New Jersey

At least 10 people were injured in a shooting incident outside a bar in on Saturday.

The incident happened at about 12:25 am (local time) on the Brunswick Avenue of Trenton city, reported Sputnik

Trenton police said that five men and five women injured in the gunfire were rushed to the hospital. One of the victims was critically injured and taken into emergency service.

An invesigation into the shootout has begun.

The incident comes nearly a year after a shooting incident occurred inside the 'Art All Night' event in Trenton, in which one person was killed and twenty-two others sustained injuries.

