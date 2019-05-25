JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » International » World

Dalai Lama, Tibetan government-in-exile congratulate PM Modi
Business Standard

Trump begins his 4-day visit to Japan

ANI  |  Asia 

US president Donald Trump on Friday embarked on a four-day visit to Japan amid trade war with China and renewed challenges from North Korea.

US President will be first state guest of Japan after the enthronement of its new emperor Naruhito early this month.

During his meeting with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Trump will likely to discuss trade and military during his visit.

"Departed the @WhiteHouse and am now on Air Force One with the First Lady heading to Japan and looking forward to honouring, on behalf of the United States, His Majesty, the Emperor of Japan. I will also be discussing Trade and Military with my friend, Prime Minister @AbeShinzo," Trump tweeted.

Meanwhile, security in Tokyo has been beefed up ahead of the US president's visit. Japanese police are mobilizing about 25,000 officers to provide security for US President Donald Trump.

The relations between the US and two East Asian countries--China and North Korea--are going through a tumultuous period.

The visit comes as Beijing and Washington are engaged in a trade standoff.

The United States recently increased tariffs on Chinese goods amounting to over 200 billion US dollars even as the two sides were amid negotiations. In retaliation, China said that it would be increasing duties on USD 60 billion worth US imports from June 1.

With Pyongyang, both Washington and Japan are seeking to revive dialogues.

Last month, Abe flew to the United States to meet Trump and had discussed North Korea.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, May 25 2019. 04:13 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements