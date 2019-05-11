North Korea's weapons tests not 'breach of trust': Trump

-
US President Donald Trump said Friday in an interview with Politico that North Korea's recent weapons tests were not a "breach of trust."
"They're short-range and I don't consider that a breach of trust at all. And, you know, at some point I may. But at this point no," he said.
"These were short-range missiles and very standard stuff. Very standard.
