North Korea's weapons tests not 'breach of trust': Trump

AFP  |  Washington 

US President Donald Trump said Friday in an interview with Politico that North Korea's recent weapons tests were not a "breach of trust."

"They're short-range and I don't consider that a breach of trust at all. And, you know, at some point I may. But at this point no," he said.

"These were short-range missiles and very standard stuff. Very standard.

First Published: Sat, May 11 2019. 06:30 IST

