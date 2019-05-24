France: 8 people injured as blast rocks Lyon

At least eight people were injured after a blast rocked on Friday, according to local authorities.

French labeled the explosion as an "attack," according to

"Explosion at # corner rue Victor Hugo and rue Sala. The perimeter of security put in place. For your safety avoid the area. First assessment: 8 minor injuries. The Regional Prefect and the are on site," the official account of the Prefect of the Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes and Rhone regions tweeted.

While prosecutors believe that the explosion was caused by a 'parcel bomb', the police have stated that they're yet to determine the source of the explosion.

The area has been cordoned off while people have been advised to stay away from the area. No casualties have been reported yet.

