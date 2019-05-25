Modi is 'great man' and 'leader': Donald Trump

A day after ruling BJP secured a resounding victory in the parliamentary elections, US on Saturday said is a "great man" and "leader".

Trump also telephoned Modi to once again congratulate him for their strong showing in elections.

"Just spoke to @NarendraModi where I congratulated him on his big political victory. He is a great man and for the people of - they are lucky to have him!" tweeted Trump.

Modi-led BJP has swept the 17th Lok Sabha elections, garnering 303 seats. The saffron party, along with its allies, have secured 352 seats out of 542.

Yesterday also, Trump along with his deputy, and several other American leaders tweeted to extend their wishes to PM Modi on his re-election.

"Congratulations to @NarendraModi and his on their BIG election victory! Great things are in store for the US- partnership with the return of PM Modi at the helm. I look forward to continuing our important work together!" the US had tweeted.

Meanwhile, the has also congratulated PM Modi on his electoral victory and highlighted that the Indian elections "serve as an inspiration to democracies and individuals around the "

Scores of leaders, right from in the East to in the West, have wished the BJP for securing a resounding mandate in the latest Indian

