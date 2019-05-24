Iran, EU leaders also greet PM Modi on poll win

Leaders from Iran and the European Union joined a growing list of international heads who have extended their greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi following his thumping win at the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.
"President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Hassan Rouhani commended the victory of PM @narendramodi in #LokSabhaElections2019 and expressed confidence in further deepening the friendship between India and Iran," Ministry of External Affairs Spokesman Raveesh Kumar tweeted.
Before this, the Spokesman stated that the President of the European Union Jean-Claude Juncker and the President of the European Council Donald Tusk "extended felicitations" to the Prime Minister.
"Compliments from European Union!@JunckerEU & @donaldtusk extended felicitations to PM @narendramodi on the renewed trust expressed in his government by Indian electorate and look forward to continuing the Strategic Partnership between #IndiaEuropeanUnion," Kumar tweeted.
Wishes have been pouring in for the BJP leader ever since it became clear that the party along with its allies had secured a resounding mandate in the latest Indian General Elections.
Scores of world leaders, right from Japan in the East to the United States in the West, have wished the Prime Minister for being re-elected to continue a second term.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
