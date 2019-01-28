Trump cancels State of Union address

has cancelled the annual address, which was slated to take place on Tuesday (January 29), authorities confirmed on Monday.

An to told that the next date for the address is yet to be decided.

In order to give an address like the to a joint session of Congress, both the and must pass a resolution allowing it to happen, making Pelosi's voice an important part of the discussions.

The President, previous week cancelled the annual address after barred him from speaking at the House Chambers while the partial government shutdown was still underway.

Trump, while speaking to reporters, said that there would be an alternative to the address, without outlining the details, further calling the cancellation a "great, great horrible mark" and a "great blotch" on the USA.

Pelosi had highlighted that the address would be set for a later, "mutually agreeable" date after the shutdown is called off.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)