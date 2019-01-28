on Monday lashed out at former chief Howard Schultz, who had expressed his interest in contesting the US 2020, saying that the later does not have the "guts" to run for the Presidential poll.

The US took to saying, " doesn't have the "guts" to run for President! Watched him on @60Minutes last night and I agree with him that he is not the "smartest person." Besides, already has that! I only hope that is still paying me their rent in Trump Tower!"

The tweets by the US came after Schultz's interview on CBS News' "60 Minutes," where he clearly stated that he was "seriously thinking" about running for the in 2020, as a "centrist independent."

Schultz also accused both the Democrats and the Republicans of indulging in "revenge politics" every single day. Schultz also took a jibe at the incumbent US President during the show.

"We're living at a most fragile time. Not only the fact that this President is not qualified to be the President but the fact that both parties are consistently not doing what's necessary on behalf of the American people and are engaged, every single day, in revenge politics," Schultz said during the interview.

When told during the interview that Trump would be tweeting about him in response, Schultz added, "I've become bored with President Trump and his tweets."

Schultz, whose net worth according to Forbes stands at USD 3.4 billion, said he favoured rejoining the 2015 Paris Agreement on the show. The US, led by Trump, had left the accord in 2017 and was widely slammed by the countries for its move.

Elections are due in the on November 3, 2020. Trump had in 2016, surpassed Democrat to win the

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)