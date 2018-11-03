4 hurt, gunman kills self in Florida shootout

A man went on a shooting spree at a yoga studio in Florida's city, injuring four people, before committing suicide on Friday, officials said.

According to express.co.uk, the incident took place at Thomasville Road and Bradford Road in the city. Traffic movement was disrupted during the shooting but was smooth afterwards.

Police said that the suspect fatally shot himself and are investigating the incident. The area has been cordoned off from the public.

The Memorial Hospital also confirmed that the injured were undergoing treatment for gunshot wounds. There are no updates on their condition as of now, as per the report. Further details are awaited.

On October 27, 11 Jewish worshippers were killed in a shooting rampage at a synagogue in The shooter, Robert Bowers, is accused of gunning down the 11 people.

