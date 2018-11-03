As entrepreneurs, you serve as living bridge between India, Zimbabwe: VP

Vice M Venkaiah on Friday hailed the contribution of the Indian community in Zimbabwe, adding that as entrepreneurs, the diaspora served as a living bridge between the two countries.

Addressing the Indian community here, Vice said, "I strongly believe because of our innate nature of being very hard working, peace loving and spirit to integrate with the larger community that you have flourished in this country and have earned deep respect for yourselves and for "

"I am pleased to learn that the Indian community in Zimbabwe, though small in number, is making a significant contribution to the progress of this country in diverse areas and as entrepreneurs, you also serve as a living bridge between the two countries," he added.

Underscoring the close and friendly ties between the two nations, the Vice said that the two countries inherited a rich cultural heritage which has gained vibrancy over the years.

Urging the Indian diaspora to contribute towards growth and prosperity of the country, said, "The 21st century is being called the century of and And will have an important role in it. Wherever you may be living, you will feel the impact of this role, you will feel the impact of rising "

He informed the community on the recent developments in the country such as proactive socio-economic policies by the government, rise in 'Ease of Doing Business' rankings and stable business environment.

Terming India as a 'bright star in the international arena', in terms of economic growth, Naidu said, "India is the fastest growing major economy in the world, with a current growth rate of 8.2 per cent. I would urge you to look at the transformation that India is undergoing. India is changing rapidly. The archaic regulations are being dismantled. Seamless processes are being introduced."

The extended an invitation to the community to visit India and witness the "fast positive changes taking place in the country."

Earlier, Vice President Naidu, who is on a six-day visit to the African continent, wrapped up his bilateral engagements in and arrived in Harare, the capital of for a two-day visit. He was received by his Zimbabwean counterpart and Indian to Zimbabwe, R. Masakui.

On Saturday, The Vice President is scheduled to have meetings with Sibusiso Busi Moyo, of Zimbabwe, Emmerson Mnangagwa, President of Zimbabwe, Vice President of Zimbabwe, followed by delegation-level talks and exchange of agreements and press statements.

A banquet lunch will be hosted by the Vice President of in honour of Vice President Naidu. The Vice President is also slated to participate in the India- Business Forum.

