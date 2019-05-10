Trump nominates Patrick Shanahan for Defence Secretary

US on Thursday nominated acting to the post of Defence Secretary, which fell vacant after James had resigned last year, the said.

Based upon his outstanding service to the country and his demonstrated ability to lead, Trump intends to nominate to be the Secretary of Defence," said in a statement.

" Shanahan has served in high profile positions, including the Deputy Secretary of Defense and Vice of Supply Chain and Operations at He has proven over the last several months that he is beyond qualified to lead the Department of Defence, and he will continue to do an excellent job," she added.

Before joining the Trump administration, Shanahan has been a part of American for over three decades.

The 56-year-old Shanahan is a and has a master's degree from

In March 2017, Trump had nominated Shanahan to the post of Deputy He was confirmed by the with a vote of 92-7 in July that year.

In December last year, had tendered his resignation to Trump, after he announced that he would withdraw all US troops stationed in Syria, claiming that the terror group was defeated.

Following Mattis' resignation, Shanahan was roped in as the acting on January 1, 2019.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)