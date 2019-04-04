Hanoi summit ended abruptly as N.Korea wasn't 'ready for deal', says Trump

said that the last meeting with North Korean leader ended abruptly without reaching an agreement as was not "ready for a deal."

quoted the US while addressing the on Tuesday, saying, "We had a walk. He wasn't ready for a deal. That's OK. Because we get along great."

"He wasn't ready. I told him, 'You're not ready for a deal.' That's the first time anybody has ever told him that and left. Never happened to him before," Trump continued while adding, "Nobody's ever left, but I said, 'You're not ready for a deal, but we'll make a deal.' We have a good relationship."

Trump said that the summit ended without any deal due to disagreements over the scope of North Korea's denuclearisation and sanctions relief from the U.S.

During their first summit in in June 2018, both Trump and Kim had agreed to "work towards" complete denuclearisation of the in exchange for the U.S. security guarantees.

In order to break the impasse between North and the US, South Korean Moon Jae-in has offered to travel to next week and hold talks with Trump on April 11.

Despite the breakdown of the second USA-North summit, Trump had maintained that the relationship with the elusive state continues to be "good".

On March 23, Trump removed additional "large-scale" sanctions on North in a bid to keep denuclearisation talks with on track.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)