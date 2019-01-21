Trump takes a jibe at Pelosi - again

US has slammed for calling the wall on US' southern border with "immoral".

"If thinks that Walls are "immoral," why isn't she requesting that we take down all of the existing Walls between the U.S. and Mexico, even the new ones just built in at their very strong urging. Let millions of unchecked "strangers" just flow into the U.S," Trump tweeted on Monday (local time).

He further reiterated his call for a wall and said, "Four people in viciously robbed and killed by an illegal immigrant who should not have been in our Country. 26 people killed on the Border in a drug and gang-related fight. Two large Caravans from broke into and are headed our way. We need a powerful Wall!"

The US President's comments do not spell well for the ongoing partial government shutdown, which was set into motion due to an impasse between Trump and the over funding for the wall.

and most of the Democrat leaders have spoken out against the wall, with the dismissing the wall as a "waste of money" and an "immorality" after taking oath in January 2019.

The stalemate has left 800,000 federal workers without pay, as the partial shutdown nears a month with no breakthrough in sight.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)