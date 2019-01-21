9 people killed as truck ploughs into pedestrians in Vietnam

Nine people were killed and three were injured when a truck ploughed into a group of pedestrians crossing a national road to attend a funeral on Monday.

have launched an investigation into the incident, reported while quoting

While seven pedestrians, who were mostly elderly, died immediately, two victims succumbed to their injuries in the hospital later.

The tragedy occurred on national road No.5 near the province.

Traffic accidents killed 8,125 people in 2018 in while seriously injuring 9,070 others, according to the traffic police department.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)