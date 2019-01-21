11 people die as vessels in Kerch Strait catch fire

Eleven people died after two (LNG) tankers, bearing Tanzania's flag, in the Strait caught fire on Monday.

Sailors from and were on board the vessels when the incident occurred. There were 31 crew members in total on both the vessels, (Rosmorrechflot) told

Out of the crew members, authorities have confirmed that while 11 people have perished in the fire, 12 people have been saved. Most of the surviving crew members saved their lives by jumping into the sea. There is no data on the remaining sailors as of yet.

Preliminary information has unveiled that the fire had started during the transfer of LNG between the two vessels. Around seven vessels were on scene as part of rescue efforts.

