TTFI recommends three players for Arjuna Award

The Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI) has recommended three players for the Arjuna Award this year.
While among male players, Harmeet Desai and Sanil Shetty have been recommended, the only woman who got recommended is table-tennis ace Madhurika Patkar.
Arjuna Award is an honour conferred by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports in order to recognise the achievement of athletes.
Surat-based Desai won a gold medal for India in last year's Commonwealth games in the table tennis men's doubles match with his partner G Sathiyan.
Shetty won a bronze medal in the men's doubles along with Desai in the 2018 Commonwealth games.
