JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » Sports

Dark Mode may not be actually helping our eyes
Business Standard

TTFI recommends three players for Arjuna Award

ANI  |  Others 

The Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI) has recommended three players for the Arjuna Award this year.

While among male players, Harmeet Desai and Sanil Shetty have been recommended, the only woman who got recommended is table-tennis ace Madhurika Patkar.

Arjuna Award is an honour conferred by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports in order to recognise the achievement of athletes.

Surat-based Desai won a gold medal for India in last year's Commonwealth games in the table tennis men's doubles match with his partner G Sathiyan.

Shetty won a bronze medal in the men's doubles along with Desai in the 2018 Commonwealth games.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, April 27 2019. 23:23 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU