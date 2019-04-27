Mohun Bagan midfielder Sourav Das to join Mumbai City FC

-
Mohun Bagan midfielder Sourav Das is all set to join Indian Super League (ISL) side Mumbai City FC for the upcoming season.
Das will leave his Kolkata club to join Mumbai City FC after being offered an opportunity by the ISL semi-finalists, Goal reported.
The 22-year-old midfielder was a vital player in the Mohun Bagan squad and featured in 11 I-League matches.
Moreover, he was also an integral part of the Bagan side which had won the Calcutta Football League (CFL) after nine years earlier this season.
Das joined Mohun Bagan in the 2016-17, though he didn't play in that season. However, he did feature in the group stages of the AFC (Asian Football Confederation) Cup.
Mumbai City FC already has notable Indians midfielders like Sehnaj Singh, Raynier Fernandes, and Milan Singh. Hence the addition of Das will give more depth to Jorge Costa's squad.
