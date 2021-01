N Korea shows submarine-launched ballistic missile during military parade

has once again demonstrated a submarine-launched during a military parade that commemorated the 8th Congress of the Workers' Party of Korea, North Korea's state-run KCNA news agency reported on Friday.

The military parade was held in Pyongyang on Thursday.

"The world's most powerful weapon, submarine-launch ballistic missile, entered the square one after another, powerfully demonstrating the might of the revolutionary armed forces," KCNA reported.

Most recently, Pyongyang held a military parade in October on the 75th anniversary of the Workers' Party of Korea where it also showcased a submarine-launched missile and a new intercontinental

