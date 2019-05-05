Bollywood celebrities come together in support of PM Modi, seeking one more term for him

A of Bollywood and other celebrities on Sunday came together and threw their weight behind Modi, seeking one more term for him.

The event - Celebrities with NaMo for building a new - was held at the here.

Some of the important celebrities who attended the meeting included Boney Kapoor, Jaya Prada, aka The Great Khali, famous Sapna Chaudhary, and

presided over the function. BJP's general secretary, organisation, and Arun Singh, another general secretary, were also present on the occasion. They addressed them, detailing Modi's performance in his first term and his vision for building a new

Boney Kapoor, while talking to ANI, said: " has opened his arms for our industry. Ours is the most vulnerable industry. He has gone extra miles to reach out to us. We needed his support, which he rightly extended."

Sapna Choudhary said: "Prime Minister deserves to be the PM again."

Poonam Dhillon: "People of our industry feel emotionally connected to PM We need a leader who looks and works like a leader. We are thankful to have the support of a leader like him."

Among others who were present on the occasion included Mukesh Tyagi, Prahlad Kakkar, Malini Awasthi, Gajendra Chouhan, Pawan Singh, Khesari Yadav, and Pawan Singh.

Last month, over 900 artistes including prominent names from the field of literature had appealed to fellow voters to elect a strong government at the Centre. The list had names like Vivek Oberoi, Pandit Jasraj, Shankar Mahadevan, and others.

The seven-phased Lok Sabha polling started on April 11. So far, four phases of voting have taken place. The remaining three phases of polling will take place on May 6, 12, and 19. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

