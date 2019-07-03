Jenelle Evans opens up after David Eason accused her mother of locking up their daughter

After David Eason accused his wife Jenelle Evans' mother of locking up their two-year-old daughter Ensley in a room which led him to call 911, Evans recently opened about the incident.

"David and I were on FaceTime with Jace when we heard my mom say to Ensley, 'Come here, I have to take a shower.' Then she took Ensley in the other room, and we immediately heard her screaming and crying," Us Weekly quoted Evans as saying.

"We asked Jace what was going on, and he said my mom locked Ensley in the bedroom so she can take a shower," she added.

The couple asked their son Jace to go and open the door, but when he was unable to do so, they called 911.

"We told Jace to get the door open, and when he couldn't get the door open, we called 911 for help because all we could hear was Ensley screaming," said Evans.

Just a day ago, TMZ shared an audio where Eason is heard detailing the incident to a police dispatcher.

"My mother-in-law has locked my two-year-old child in the bedroom so that she could take a shower and now she can't get the door open and my child is freaking out," he said.

"I was on the phone with my stepson who told me that she locked her in the bedroom so that she could take a shower and now they can't get the door open," Eason added.

Recently, the couple met their kids at Evans' son Kaiser's fifth birthday party which took place at his grandmother's home where Evans' mother also brought Ensley and Jace along.

The couple lost the custody of their kids in June. Since then, the duo has been making efforts to get their kids back. They signed up for marriage counselling, along with parenting classes.

For now, Barbara Evans holds the custody of Jace (9) and Ensley (2). For Eason's eldest daughter Maryssa (11), the custody lies with his ex-wife Whitney Johnson.

These custody hearings got started when Jenelle's 4-year-old son Kaiser told his school counsellors about the alleged murder of their family pet, a source previously shared.

Child Protective Services then removed Kaiser from their North Carolina home.

