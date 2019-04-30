'4 more months to go for chhichhore,' shares Nitesh Tiwari in the release teaser

The makers of 'Chhichhore' starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor recently shared a BTS (Behind the Scene) teaser which gives us a sneak peek from the film.
Sharing the teaser on his Instagram handle, director Nitesh Tiwari wrote, "The madness and slogging began long back. Now just 4 more months to go for chhichhore."
The forty-three-second teaser starts with the name of Nitesh Tiwari followed by the pictures of the entire star cast along with their character names. In the video, one can see the entire cast and crew sitting together for the script reading session and having fun together. In the end, the teaser culminates on a note saying "4 months to go"
'Chhichhore' is set in an engineering college and sees the duo age from college-goers to middle-aged characters.
Apart from Shraddha and Sushant, the film also stars Varun Sharma, Prateik Babbar, Tahir Raj Bhasin in pivotal roles.
The film helmed by Nitesh Tiwari is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and co-produced by Fox Star Studios. The film will hit the theatres on 30 August 2019.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU