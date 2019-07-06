U'khand CM accepts proposal to establish Six Sigma Institute of Mountain Medicines & High Altitude Rescue

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Saturday agreed to a proposal to establish Asia's first Six Sigma Institute of Mountain Medicines and High Altitude Rescue at Rudraprayag.

A press release by Uttarakhand government said, "Chief Minister Uttarakhand accepted and agreed on a proposal to establish Asia's first Six Sigma Institute Of Mountain Medicines & High Altitude Rescue at Rudraprayag."

"This mountain institute will create 1,200 employment, Specialised healthcare, advance education and Rescue Training in the Uttarakhand," the release said.

The release said that Rawat appreciated the High Altitude services of Six Sigma Healthcare at Dehradun and gave momento and Certificate of superb work to Six Sigma doctors."

"Six Sigma team also handed over the Kedarnath Medical Intelligence Report to the Chief Minister," it added.

The following meritorious doctors were awarded by Rawat with Momento and Certificates: Dr Pradeep Bhardwaj, CEO & Medical Director, Six Sigma, Dr Arvind Kumar, Dr Parvez Ahmad Dr Anita Bhardwaj, Bhim Bahadur and Debjit Nayak.

The Six Sigma team of Kedarnath gave the following suggestions to the Uttarakhand Chief Minister: "Medical screening of Yatris and Empanelment of the Hospitals across the country for medical checks. Establishment of Bhandara for better food services in the Kedarnath Yatra. Provision of Air Ambulances for Emergencies. Increase of the Hospital bed strength at Kedarnath and Permanent Medical Post at Tungnath and Madhymaheshwar.

