East Delhi Police treats snatching as theft, registers FIR under wrong section

In what appears to be a sad reflection on the functioning of city-state police, a robbery-cum-forceful snatching crime was committed in Laxmi Nagar area against a woman on July 2 at about 9.45 pm but the police filed a complaint under the wrong section of the Indian Police Code (IPC) in the case.

As per the details accessed by ANI, a PCR call was made by the complainant Maya Yadav at 10.05 pm on the same day about the incident.

Allegedly, the Investigation Officer (IO) initially recorded a statement but did not register an FIR.

When the complainant called up the IO several times to get the copy of FIR, the IO lodged an e-FIR on July 4 terming the incident as a theft.

"The IO and the beat staff did not bother to collect the CCTV footage. They did not even register an FIR and did so only after repeated requests and that too for theft," said the complainant.

"If the is the conduct of the police, then how can they control crime in the city. Please put this issue in the knowledge of seniors so that action is taken against the IO and the beat staff," the complainant said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, East Delhi, Jasmeet Singh, said: "We will add the section in the FIR. Action will also be taken against the beat staff, who filed the case under wrong sections of the IPC.

