U'khand CM directs officials to act on public complaints in 7 days

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Tuesday heard complaints and suggestions of about 170 people at a public meeting programme at his residence and directed authorities to resolve their issues within seven days.

"The Chief Minister directed respective authorities to fix the loose electricity wires, get rid of encroachments causing water-logging and accept 49 requests related to financial aid," said an official statement.

"The complaint received at the meeting included issues related to road construction, drinking water, sewer, scholarship, water-logging, encroachment," the statement read.

The Chief Minister instructed the Public Works Department, Drinking Water Department, Health Department, Education Department and other government departments to take action on complaints related to their departments.

Rawat has directed officials to take action on the complaints within seven days and inform the complainant and the Chief Minister's office about the actions taken.

MLA Ganesh Joshi, Dehradun Mayor Sunil Uniyal Gama, Dehradun DM C Ravishankar, Additional Secretary to Chief Minister Dr Meharban Singh Bisht, along with other senior officials, were also present at the meeting.

