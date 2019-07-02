UP Cabinet defers decision on restructuring of departments

The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet headed by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday deferred a decision on the NITI Aayog proposal to restructure departments for better administrative control.

The Cabinet has not approved the proposal of the NITI Aayog and it will be presented again before it, state government spokesperson Sidharth Nath Singh said while briefing the media after the meeting.

The state government is thinking of clubbing several ministries to reduce the number of departments.

