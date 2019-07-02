Police custody of two builders accused in wall collapse incident in Pune extended to July 6

A local court on Tuesday extended till June 06 the police custody of two builders, arrested in connection with recent the wall collapse in Kondhwa.

Vivek Agarwal and Vipul Agarwal were arrested on Saturday after a portion of a 22-ft-high compound wall of a housing society collapsed on adjoining shanties of construction workers, killing 15 people.

"Pune police have issued a lookout circular for three builders accused in Pune wall collapse (Kondhwa) incident. Look out circular is issued against Pankaj Vhora, Rashmikant Gandhi and Suresh Shah," said Anil Patil, Police Inspector, Kondhwa Police Station.

Vipul Agarwal and Vivek Agrawal were arrested on June 29.

An FIR had been registered against eight people, including builders, site engineer, and construction supervisor.

All of them have been booked under Section 302 (Murder) and 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

