U'khand: Gupta family to pay entire cost of waste disposal in Auli

The has deposited Rs 54,000 with the here and has also agreed to pay the entire cost of cleaning up after their mega Rs 200 crore wedding functions left the town of with major waste management problems.

The Municipality has deployed 20 workers to clear the waste lying around in the area.

The has also instructed the Board to submit a report by July 7 on the harm caused to the due to the waste.

The next hearing in the matter is scheduled for July 8.

"The had deposited Rs 54,000 as user charge. Over 150 quintal waste has been cleaned up till now. After the cleaning work is complete the total bill of all the expenses, including manual labour and vehicles, will be sent to them. The family has agreed to pay the entire bill and also provide a vehicle to the Municipality," said Shailendra Panwar,

The wedding celebrations of Suryakant, son of Ajay Gupta, took place in from June 18 to 20, while the marriage of Atul Gupta's son was held from June 20 to 22.

Earlier, a PIL was filed stating the extensive wedding preparations were damaging the

Many celebrities, including chief ministers, B-Town stars like Katrina Kaif, yoga guru had attended the wedding. Ramdev also conducted a two-hour yoga session at the wedding. Choppers were hired to ferry the guests.

Almost all the hotels and resorts were booked and flowers were imported from for the two high-profile marriages.

