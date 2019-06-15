U'khand seeks Rs 5,000 cr grant from Centre for Maha Kumbh 2021

on Saturday met Union and sought a one-time grant of Rs 5,000 crore for organising the Maha in in 2021.

said, "More than 15 crore tourists and devotees from different parts of the country and the world are expected to visit for the in 2021. Keeping in view the arrangements like housing, transportation, health, sanitation, security etc. to be made for the Mela, we have requested for Rs 5,000 crore one-time grant."

"All the preparations for in have to be done by October 2020," he added.

The said, "The will provide every possible assistance to for the Maha Kumbh."

also met Union Road Transport and and requested the to bear the cost of land acquisition for Rishikesh bypass road.

"Land acquisition for Rishikesh bypass is estimated to cost around Rs 250 crore. Since the road was accepted under the Char Dham Highway Project, the should bear this cost," Rawat said.

"In order to deal with the traffic inflow during the Maha Kumbh, it is also necessary to construct a ring road in Haridwar city," he added.

The said that the NHAI is already working to convert the Highway into four lanes and requested Gadkari to make sure the road is completed before the commencement of the in 2021.

