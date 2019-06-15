Have accepted all demands, please come back to work: Mamata appeals to doctors to end strike

As defiant striking doctors skipped a meeting with her for the second day, Chief Minister on Saturday extended an olive branch to them by promising not to invoke the stringent (ESMA) and appealed to them to resume work immediately.

"For the sake of humanity, I do not want to invoke the Act in the state. I want the junior doctors to resume work as we have accepted all their demands. Thousands of people are awaiting medical treatment," she a press conference as the strike by doctors continued for the fifth day.

said that the will bear all medical expenses for the treatment of the two junior doctors, who were assaulted in a that triggered the strike.

"The is fully committed to taking necessary steps. We have taken the decision to bear all the expenses of medical treatment of the junior doctor who is admitted at a private hospital," the TMC supremo said.

asserted that she had cancelled all official engagements just to meet the agitating doctors but they did not meet her.

"I had sent my ministers, to meet the doctors. We waited for five hours to meet doctors delegations yesterday and today, but they did not come. You have to give respect to the Constitutional body," she added.

Terming the June 10 incident as "unfortunate", the TMC supremo said that her government did not arrest a single doctor and promised that no stringent action will be taken.

"We never arrested a single person. We will not take any police action. cannot continue like this. I am not going to take any stringent action. Let good sense prevail. We want a peaceful resolution to the issue," Banerjee said.

"The is committed to resuming at the soonest. The incident on 10th June was unfortunate. We had continuously tried to reach a solution," she added.

The ongoing strike by the medical practitioners entered its fifth day in Both the junior and senior doctors are on strike from the past five days after two of their colleagues were attacked and seriously injured over an issue of alleged negligence at the and Hospital in Kolkata on Monday.

On Friday, doctors of several hospitals across the country such as AIIMS of Maharashtra, Karnataka, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana went on a strike in solidarity with the doctors of West Bengal, demanding safe environment for them.

The Centre has sought a report from the state government on measures taken to resolve the ongoing strike by doctors.

"This Ministry is in receipt of a number of representations from doctors, health care professionals and medical associations from different parts of the country for their safety and security in view of the ongoing strike by doctors in It is requested that a detailed report be sent urgently on the representations and the ongoing strike by the doctors," a statement from the said.

had written a letter to Banerjee urging her to "personally intervene" to resolve the woes of agitating doctors in the state.

The (WBCPCR) urged the doctors to call off their strike, saying that children are dying for lack of

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)