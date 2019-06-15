Noida: 17 schools fined for flouting fee norms

As many as 17 schools were fined over Rs 8 lakh by Nagar district administration on Saturday for violating fee norms.

While Jagran Public School Noida has been fined Rs. 1 lakh, three major schools --APJ International School Greater Noida, Rayan International School Greater Noida and G.D.Goinka Public School Greater Noida--were fined Rs 10,000 each.

Meanwhile, Vishw Bharti Public School, Noida, has been fined Rs. 50,000 by the authorities.

The other 12 schools fined by officials include CLM public school Greater Noida, Gagan Public School Guar City Greater Noida, Grads International School Sec-33 Noida, Greater Nights Public School Greater Noida, Shri Ravi Shankar Vidya Mandir Sec-48, SD Public School Bhangal, Karl Huber Sec-62 Noida Nithari, Dharm Public School Greater Noida, Rockwood School Noida, Ramagya School Noida Sec-53, Modern Public School Shahberi and Accent International School Greater Noida.

The case has been registered under Self-Financed Independent Schools (Regulation of Fees) Bill 2018.

