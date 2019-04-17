Uber allows Saudi women drivers to choose female passengers

JUST IN
After running a pilot program to understand the preference of women drivers in Saudi Arabia, Uber has officially introduced a feature to let the drivers decide the riders.

Uber announced the introduction of its 'Passenger Preference' feature in Saudi Arabia for the female drivers. Last year, the pilot program found that 74 per cent of prospective women drivers would only be interested in driving with women riders.

Saudi Arabia lifted a ban on women drivers as a step towards a progressive society in June 2018.

