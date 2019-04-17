Insect Arm inspired drones invented using in-flight adjustments technology

Researchers have developed a with 'movable-arm technology'. It is inspired by the wings and flight patterns of The new enables the drones to function in windy conditions along with making it more efficient.

The details about the is published in the Journal - Dynamic Systems, Measurement, and Control.

Drones are used to assist in end number of functions, such as disaster relief, surveillance and spying, mineral exploration, geological surveying, agriculture, archaeology. Several other industries too use drones to achieve accurateness.

"Our design was inspired by the wings and flight patterns of We created a design with automatic folding arms that can make in-flight adjustments." said Diao worked with the of Commercialization to patent his device. They are looking for additional researchers and partners to license the technology.

Diao said the design provides drones with improved stability in windy conditions because the folding arms can move and change the center of gravity of the device during flight. He said the design also makes drones more efficient because the allows for the use of the full range of rotor thrust.

He added: "The drones on the market now have fixed arms and that greatly reduces their maximum payload capacity when the payload is offset their center of gravity. Our design allows a larger payload because the movable arms can liberate part of rotor thrust to fight the weight on the "

The foldable arms can also help in using drones because they can more effectively navigate the air conditions in ravaged areas and morph by moving the arms to go through narrow spaces.

A record of more than $700 million was invested in the drone industry in 2018 as military, government and consumer markets saw increased demand.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)