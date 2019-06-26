Uddhav Thackeray urges Shiv Sena workers to help solve farmers issues

on Wednesday urged his party workers to stand shoulder to shoulder with farmers and help in solving their problem.

While addressing party workers and leaders here, said, " One Election will happen when it is supposed to be, but we cannot leave behind these issues. I want each and every to support the farmers and help them in solving their problems."

said he also held talks with and Minister regarding farmers issues.

Thackeray stated that the people have supported them in the Lok Sabha elections, hence it is now time to fulfill promises made by them.

Thackeray further said that the SP-BSP alliance in did not receive support from the people.

"We were being questioned when we formed an alliance (with the BJP). But people here knew that we are moving forward on the path of truth, hence people chose us," he said.

The is part of BJP-led coalitions at the Centre as well as in the state.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)