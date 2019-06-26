JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » National

Here's how Prince William would react if his kids were gay

'Game of Thrones' reunion sneak peek is the cutest thing you will see today!
Business Standard

IAS Brajendra Navnit gets extension as Joint Secretary in PMO

ANI  |  General News 

Secretariat of the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet on Wednesday approved the extension of IAS Brajendra Navnit as Joint Secretary in the Prime Minister's Office.

"The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the extension of central deputation tenure of Brajendra Navnit, IAS (TN: 1999) as Joint Secretary in the Prime Minister's Office beyond July 2, 2019, and until further orders," an official release of Ministry of Personnel.

Navnit is a Tamil Nadu cadre IAF officer of the 1999 batch.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, June 26 2019. 22:43 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU