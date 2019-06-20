UK: 64-year-old man arrested in Emiliano Sala's death case

Authorities in the UK on Wednesday arrested a 64-year-old man in connection with the death of Argentine Emiliano Sala, who lost his life after the plane he was travelling in crashed over the earlier this year.

The elderly man was arrested "on suspicion of manslaughter by an unlawful act," according to

Apart from Sala, 59-year-old -- who was the single-turbine plane's pilot -- also lost his life in the crash which took place in January this year.

The rising was travelling from France's to when the incident occurred. He had just signed with English League club City and was due to start practice after bidding farewell to his former FC teammates.

His body was identified by British authorities in February after the submerged wreckage was retrieved. Local detectives launched investigations after his body was brought to in Dorset on February 7.

Quoting of Dorset Police's Major Crime Investigation Team, reported that while the 64-year-old from North Yorkshire has been released, he will be assisting the probe.

"He is assisting with our enquiries and has been released from custody under investigation," Huxter said.

Both the deceased men's families have been updated with the latest developments.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)