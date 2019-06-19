CWC'19: ICC approves Pant as Dhawan's replacement

ICC on Wednesday approved wicket-keeper batsman as a replacement for injured batsman in India's squad for the remainder of the ICC Men's World Cup.

BCCI in a statement said that the of approved the replacement.

The replacement of a requires the approval of the before the can be officially added to the squad.

The of the tournament consists of (ICC, ETC chairman), Campbell Jamieson (ICC representative), (CWC representative), (host representative), and (both independent representatives).

Earlier in the day, Dhawan expressed his gratitude to Indian fans, saying it is time for him to go back and recover after getting ruled out of the remainder of the 50-over tournament.

In a video shared by Dhawan on Twitter, the left-hander batsman said: "Unfortunately, my thumb won't be recovering on time. I really wanted to play and represent my country. Now it's time for me to go back and recover well and be ready for the next selection."

The opening batsman further said that he is sure will do good and win trophy. Dhawan also asked fans to continue their support and signed off, saying, "Love you all, take care."

"I'm sure boys (are) doing a great job at the moment and going to do really great and win the World Cup. Keep praying for us and keep supporting us. Your support and prayers are very very important and very dear to us. Thank you all again for all your support and love. Love you all, take care," he said.

BCCI had requested the ICC to bring in Pant as a replacement of injured Dhawan, who is currently nursing an on the back of his left hand in the region between the index finger and thumb.

During a fixture against on June 9, he was hit by a Pat bouncer. However, Dhawan went onto play a match-winning knock of 117 off 109 balls which helped secure a 36-run win.

"Dhawan has a fracture on the base of his first metacarpal on his left hand. Based on several specialist opinions, he will remain in a cast till mid-July, which rules him out of the World Cup. We have requested ICC to allow to be as a replacement," said in a press conference.

India will take on on June 22 at the Rose Bowl in

