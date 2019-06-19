Who has the best haircut? BCCI asks fans

BCCI has a question for fans. It wants to know who the with the coolest haircut is in the ongoing ICC Men's

The cricketing body, in a tweet, gave four options to the fans to choose from. The names include all-rounder Hardik Pandya, Virat Kohli, wicket-keeper batsman and leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal.

"Who's haircut is the coolest? #TeamIndia," BCCI tweeted.

The fans made their opinion known to the world as most of them favoured for having the best haircut.

franchise Chennai Super Kings came in support of their Dhoni, saying, "#Thala Pola varuma?"\

One user tweeted the pictures of Dhoni's hairstyle evolution over the years and replied, "What new hairstyle sir is going to take after winning this "

Another user said: "One and Only @msdhoni."

has so far won three matches in They have defeated South Africa, Australia, and whereas their match against had gotten abandoned due to rain.

The Men in Blue will next take on on June 22.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)