Sports minister Kiren Rijiju felicitates Indian archers

The for Youth Affairs and Sports, on Wednesday felicitated the Indian contingent for their performance at the Championships held in Hertogenbosch,

The congratulated the archers for winning an Olympic quota for 2020 and bagging three medals in the Championship.

"Our men's and women's teams have just come back from the World Championships and I am very happy that the men's team has already won an Olympic quota, and even the women archers are very confident. has traditionally been very strong in archery and if we can win Olympic gold in the sport then we will be able to prove that," said.

"The government is going to extend all assistance to these players, and also to those who have performed well in other and have the potential to win an Olympic medal. We will provide whatever support the athletes ask for - be it in coaching or technical facilities," the added.

Besides extending all training support, Authority of will also be making arrangements for a mental trainer for the team to help them improve their focus and skills, in preparation for the

The performance by the archers in the championship earned an Olympic berth. India won one silver and two bronze medals at the event, making it the best-ever medal haul in an

India had won two silver medals in the same event in 2015, which is the country's second-best performance at the Championship.

The Indian men's recurve team comprising Atanu Das, Tarundeep Rai and Pravin Jadhav won a silver medal at the Championship.

Das made his international debut in 2008 and now his current world ranking is 22. Rai, who started his career as an in 2003 at the age of 19, was also a part of the last Indian men's recurve team that won a silver medal in in 2005.

Jadhav started his career in and took up professional archery a year into his training in athletics, and has excelled in it.

With winning the silver medal in the championship, the men's team earned a quota for next year's Olympics, which also assures the Indian men three full quotas for the individual recurve event at the

In the women's category, won India's first individual medal in women's compound archery as she clinched a bronze medal following a shoot-off win over Turkey's Yesim Bostan. Vennam is also a and entered Limca Book of Records at the age of 4 for crossing the three times.

This was also Vennam's second world championship team medal, as she was a part of the Indian team that won silver at the 2017 World Championships. Vennam had won five mixed team medals at events in 2018 including final.

The Indian women's compound team has had a stellar run since the beginning of 2018, when they won the silver medal at as well as the silver at the and Antalya World Cups. Vennam and Muskan Kirar were a part of all these victories.

