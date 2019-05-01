UN blacklists Masood Azhar, India says good day for those against terrorism

In a major diplomatic victory for India, the on Wednesday designated attack mastermind and (JeM) as a global terrorist after also apparently joined efforts to blacklist him.

The news about UN action was broken by India's to the body, Syed Akbaruddin, who tweeted, "Big, small, all join together. designated as a terrorist in @UN Sanctions list."

Though Akbaruddin did not mention specifically, it is understood that did not stand in the way of the UN action like it did in the past.

The UN action comes a day after called for "political consultation within the framework of 1267 Committee" to "properly resolve" the issue pertaining to the listing of Azhar as a global terrorist by the UN.

China also underlined that "positive progress" has been made in the issue so far.

Later, Akbaruddin thanked various countries including the US, UK and said it was a good day for all those who support zero tolerance against

"This is a significant outcome for us because we have been at it for several years. The first effort we made in this regard was in 2009. More recently, we had been persistent and diligent. We have been making efforts towards this goal. Today that goal stands achieved," India's to the UN, said, reacting to the development.

"I am grateful to many countries, including the US, UK and France, who have been supportive in designating Azhar as a terrorist. Many within the organisation and outside the UNSC supported this announcement of not tolerating a terrorist," he added.

Akbaruddin also thanked the of Indonesia, who ensured that the process moved smoothly and in accordance with India's agreed understandings.

"It is a good day for all those who are in support of zero tolerance against terrorism," he said.

The JeM took the responsibility for the February 14 Pulwama terror attack in south in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed.

also welcomed the designation of Azhar under UNSC 1267 Sanctions Committee on the United Nation's ISIL (Da'esh) and Al-Qaida Sanctions List.

For many years now, French diplomacy has been relentlessly pleading for sanctioning Azhar, responsible, notably, for the last February.

In the application of its Monetary and Financial Code, had adopted national sanctions against on March 15, the Ministry of Europe and Foreign Affairs of said in a statement.

"This decision taken at the Security Council signals the successful realisation of our efforts," the statement read.

"France remains mobilised at all levels and all fora to take effective measures against terrorism," it added.

In addition, sources had said that Azhar was put under house arrest at in Bahawalpur, post 'Balakot Attack' of February 26, and has been recently shifted to a

A global terrorist tag under the UN's 1267 committee would lead to a freeze on Azhar's assets and a ban on his travel and constraints on possessing weapons.

The issue gathered momentum last week with the visit of to to attend China's second Belt and Road Forum held from April 25-27.

On March 13, China, for the fourth time, had blocked a proposal by the US, the UK, and France, among others, to enlist Azhar as a global terrorist before the UNSC committee.

had defended its technical block on Azhar's listing, saying it needed "more time" as it is "conducting a comprehensive and in-depth review" on the listing request put forth by the countries.

Following this, had expressed its disappointment with China's move to put a hold, and the had also said that the failure to designate Azhar as a global terrorist "runs counter" to and Beijing's goal of regional stability and peace.

An official statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs following Xi-Khan meeting on Sunday said that the Chinese had expressed hope that and can meet each other halfway and improve their relations, especially after the end in

