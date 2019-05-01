India welcomes UN designating Masood Azhar as global terrorist

-
ALSO READ
Masood Azhar declared global terrorist by UNSC
UN designates JeM chief Masood Azhar as global terrorist
No mention of any link between Masood Azhar with Pulwama attack in India's dossier: Pak
JeM doesn't exist in Pakistan, says military
China again blocks bid at UN to list JeM chief Masood Azhar as global terrorist
-
India on Wednesday thanked various countries including the US, UK, and France after the United Nations on Wednesday designated JeM chief and Pulwama attack mastermind Masood Azhar as a global terrorist.
"I am grateful to many countries, including the US, UK, and France, who have been supportive in designating Azhar as a terrorist. Many within the organisation and outside the UNSC supported this announcement of not tolerating a terrorist," India's Permanent Representative to the UN, Syed Akbaruddin said, reacting to the development.
"This is a significant outcome for us because we have been at it for several years. The first effort we made in this regard was in 2009. More recently, we had been persistent and diligent. We have been making efforts towards this goal. Today that goal stands achieved," he said.
"It was a good day for all those who support zero tolerance against terrorism," he said.
Akbaruddin also thanked the permanent representative of Indonesia, who ensured that the process moved smoothly and in accordance with India's agreed understandings.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU