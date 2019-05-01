UN designates JeM chief Masood Azhar as global terrorist

-
United Nations on Wednesday designated Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) chief Masood Azhar as a global terrorist.
The announcement comes a day after China, on Tuesday, called for "political consultation within the framework of 1267 Committee" to resolve the issue pertaining to the listing of Azhar as a global terrorist by the UN.
Syed Akbaruddin, India's Ambassador to the UN, took to Twitter saying, "Big, small, all join together. Masood Azhar designated as a terrorist in UN Sanctions list."
JeM was behind Pulwama terror attack on February 14 in which 40 CRPF jawans were killed in south Kashmir.
On March 13, China, for the fourth time, had blocked a proposal by the US, the UK, and France, among others, to enlist Azhar as a global terrorist before the UNSC committee.
India had many times expressed disappointment over China's move but vowed to continue to pursue "all available avenues to ensure that terrorist leaders who are involved in heinous attacks on our citizens" are brought to justice.
The United States had also said that the failure to designate Azhar as a global terrorist"runs counter" to Washington and Beijing's goal of regional stability and peace.
A global terrorist tag under the UN's 1267 committee would have led to a freeze on Azhar's assets and a ban on travel and keeping weapons.
