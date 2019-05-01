UN designates JeM chief Masood Azhar as global terrorist

on Wednesday designated (JeM) as a global terrorist.

The announcement comes a day after China, on Tuesday, called for "political consultation within the framework of 1267 Committee" to resolve the issue pertaining to the listing of Azhar as a global terrorist by the UN.

Syed Akbaruddin, India's to the UN, took to saying, "Big, small, all join together. designated as a terrorist in UN Sanctions list."

was behind Pulwama terror attack on February 14 in which 40 CRPF jawans were killed in south

On March 13, China, for the fourth time, had blocked a proposal by the US, the UK, and France, among others, to enlist Azhar as a global terrorist before the

had many times expressed disappointment over China's move but vowed to continue to pursue "all available avenues to ensure that terrorist leaders who are involved in heinous attacks on our citizens" are brought to justice.

The had also said that the failure to designate Azhar as a global terrorist"runs counter" to and Beijing's goal of regional stability and peace.

A global terrorist tag under the UN's 1267 committee would have led to a freeze on Azhar's assets and a ban on travel and keeping weapons.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)